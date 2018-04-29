Jewiss takes maiden F4 victory

Kiren Jewiss claimed his first British Formula 4 victory after starting the second race of the weekend from 13th on the grid.

The Double R Racing driver put in a storming drive to climb up to second on track, with a five second time penalty for race leader Dennis Hauger promoting him to the top step of the podium.

Jewiss started his charge by making up seven places on the opening lap, putting himself behind Arden’s Jack Doohan. A mistake from Sebastian Priaulx ahead promoted the pair to fourth and fifth as the Ginetta Junior rookie champion tried to find a way past Doohan.

Meanwhile, pole sitter Hampus Ericsson – who had fallen to second off the line – was under pressure from championship leader Ayrton Simmons. Simmons pushed hard and a strong move, late on the brakes, took him past the Challenge Cup winner.

Jewiss managed to find a way past Doohan on the same lap and set about closing the gap to Ericsson. It wasn’t long before he was on the tail of the Fortec run car and a stunning move around the outside promoted him to third on track.

Next up was Simmons, who was in the net lead after Hauger was handed a five second penalty for exceeding track limits. Jewiss completed his climb to the top of the order on the penultimate lap with a move around the outside. Simmons tried fight back but couldn’t match the leader’s pace on the final lap and finished 0.8s behind.

Hampus Ericsson looked set to take his first podium of the season but ran wide into the barriers in the closing stages of the race. He managed to continue, albeit in seventh, only to run off into the tyre barriers on the last lap, damaging the rear of his car and ending his race.

The incident meant Hauger moved up to third on the corrected times, ahead of team-mate Doohan.

Race one winner Johnathan Hoggard picked up fifth after Priaulx ran wide on the final lap and dropped down to sixth.

Paavo Tonteri finished seventh, ahead of Patrik Pasma, who was also awarded a five second penalty for exceeding track limits.

Sebastian Alvarez and Josh Skelton completed the top 10.