Johnson bounces back after poor qualifying hindered weekend

Ginetta Junior racer Greg Johnson was left frustrated after a poor qualifying hindered his weekend at Brands Hatch.

The Elite Motorsport driver showed good pace in free practice, but could only manage seventh fastest in qualifying for race one and sixth for race two.

The result put him in a tough midfield battle in both races but he pushed fought hard and took a sixth place in race one and fifth in race two, his best result in the series to date.

“We didn’t get the results we ultimately wanted this weekend, but we got a good haul of points to start the season which is key,” Johnson said.

“We showed our pace in Friday practice and it was a shame that we couldn’t replicate it in qualifying, as we got caught out by traffic.

“The opening race was a good challenge as I was in the middle of a really close-fought battle. The contact at the end was unnecessary but the most important thing was that I kept it on the tarmac and managed to get the car to the chequered flag.

“Race two was frustrating as we started well but just didn’t seem to have the traction or grip to keep with the top four, but fifth was another strong result and my best in the main championship so far.”

Johnson leaves Brands Hatch fifth in the overall championship, 28 points behind team-mate and championship leader Adam Smalley.

He aims to build on the results at Donington Park later this month and push for a top three finish.

“We’ll come back stronger at Donington Park and hopefully get on the overall podium.”