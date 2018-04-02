Josh Files – “TCR UK is going to Thrive!”

The Checkered Flag took the opportunity to speak to three time TCR Champion Josh Files during the Media Launch Day for the new TCR UK Series on Good Friday, ahead of the first weekend of action.

As you’re on Driver Coach duty with the Pyro Motorsport Drivers of Finlay Crocker and Ollie Taylor at the opening weekend of the TCR UK Series, how are you finding this role and finding the performance of both drivers?

“I have a long term relationship with Pyro Motorsport who are running both Ollie and Finlay in their two respective Honda Civic’s. Being a part of the official works Honda family means that I can help out these guys,” explained the three time TCR Champion.

“Finlay going fastest in the first session on Friday and Ollie being among the fastest drivers in the second session was good to see. Both drivers are looking good and its fascinating to be here at the start of the new TCR UK Series.”

What are your thoughts on the TCR UK Series?

“Its going to provide great racing, I think its going to be the future of Touring Car racing and its going to thrive in the UK,” said Files.

“However to help this, the series will require people to get on board, watch the racing both at home and at the track and embrace it as this is the same spectacle that’s already a part of TCR racing around the world.”

You are a double TCR Germany Series Champion and 2017 TCR Middle East Series Champion. You’re confirmed to race in the 2018 TCR Europe Series. Do you have any further details on your 2018 programme?

“What I can confirm is that I will be racing a 2018 Honda Civic TCR in this years TCR Europe Series. The team I will be racing with is still to be confirmed however I am pretty sure who my team mate will be,” confirmed Files.

“Its going to be an interesting season as there are new cars that will be taking part in the series. There are teams and drivers who have upped their game and there are also new generation TCR cars taking part. The new Honda has a lot of potential to become the ultimate TCR car.”

Are there any other TCR Series that you would like to compete in?

“I like to race and I like to fight for wins so my focus at the moment is TCR Europe and its very important that we are fighting for the championship for the start. I want to add a fourth TCR title,” explained the Englishman.

“There is scope to have a look at the TCR Series in America, which are doing really well in what is such a large market to race in and because they have just gotten started. The other big goal is to race in WTCR and I’m working very hard to be a part of that in 2019.”

The 2018 TCR Europe Series get underway at Paul Ricard in France on May 5-6.