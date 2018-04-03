Lewis Kent – “I am hungry for success in the TCR UK series!”

Lewis Kent was one of the first drivers to lodge his entry for the 2018 TCR UK Series and The Checkered Flag had the chance to speak with the youngest driver on the grid about his aims for the year ahead at the Media Launch day on Good Friday.

After driving the car in several test sessions today, how do you feel about the car and what you’ve learned?

“Its gone well so far, we went out in the first session and ran twelve laps as part of the shakedown process, however we then found an issue with the car that stopped us going out for the second session,” explained Kent.

“We worked on the car to get the problem solved but the team and I were already happy with the times I set. I ended the session in fourth place and we know that there is more to come from the car, so I’m confident I will soon be running at the front.”

You’ve had quite a lot of time in the car in the buildup to the opening weekend of the series, so do you feel that you are prepared for the season ahead?

“I’ve had more seat time in the car compared to more experienced drivers who have entered the series, so I feel that I have the upper hand there. However their experience over me evens the situation out a little bit,” said the Essex and Kent Motorsport driver.

“I am hungry for success in the series and I am a very competitive driver, so I’m not afraid to fight for the top positions in the races against the bigger names I am up against in the TCR UK series.”

Considering the level of experience in the drivers and teams entered for the opening races at Silverstone, have you set any goals to achieve for the season ahead?

“As this is my first year in the series, I will be happy to walk away with a top six finish at the end of the championship, however based on my performance last year then a top three in the championship is on the cards,” Kent explained.

“Despite not having raced against the other drivers in the series before, if we do well and make our way up the grid to be competitive against the established names before looking at a full title charge next year with more experience to push me forward.”

What ambitions do you have regarding your future in tintop racing?

“Ideally I want to see some success first in my home TCR Series, however after some time here I would like to take the next step and either race in the TCR Europe Series or try for a seat in the British Touring Car Championship,” explained the Hyundai driver.

“With there being a lot of TCR Series out there and the creation of WTCR this year, it means that there is always the chance of being able to race with some big names. I want to be up there racing with the best in the field fighting for wins and titles be it in the UK or on the International scene.”