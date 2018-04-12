Linscott Growing In Confidence Following Resilient Brands Performance

Emily Linscott says her confidence behind the wheel is the best it’s ever been after getting the 2018 Ginetta Junior Championship underway with a strong showing at Brands Hatch.

Linscott started her first full-season in the championship with a battling display in the opening couple of rounds, having qualified sixteenth on Saturday.

A frenetic opening race saw the Richardson Racing driver embroiled in numerous battles as she rose through the field, gaining no less than eight positions as she got into the top ten.

Unfortunately a damaged suspension component caused her to drop to sixteenth at the finish, and there was further frustration as contact forced her off track on lap one of race two.

The Essex racer would recover from the Clearways gravel trap and put in another good drive to take fourteenth at the chequered flag.

“The results don’t show the improvement I feel I’ve made and I think the two races are the best I have ever raced,” said Linscott.

“The opening race in particular was the one that made me feel that I really belong on this grid, as it showed that I have the pace to go out there and race.

“It was unfortunate that some contact resulted in the damaged to the car – I certainly was on for a strong top ten finish, and my first rookie podium too.

“Race two was always going to be tough after being forced off the track at Clearways on the first lap but I kept me head down and fought my way back through to fourteenth by the finish.

“I’m really looking forward to Donington Park and building on this weekend’s great driving.”