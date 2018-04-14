Marklund Leads Day One of 2018 Euro RX of Spain

The start of the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars has gotten off to a murky start in Spain with the drivers and teams of Euro RX facing some very difficult conditions.

However its 2017 FIA European Rallycross Supercar Champion Anton Marklund who leads the way after the first day of action. The Swedish driver was fastest in Q1 and second fastest in Q2.

Former Super1600 driver Ulrik Linnemann lies in second place overnight in his Volkswagen Polo Supercar whilst former FIA World Rallycross race winner Reinis Nitiss completes the top three.

The JC Raceteknik pair of Ola Froshaug and Thomas Bryntesson complete the top five in their Ford Fiesta Supercars ahead of the Eklund Motorsport Volkswagen Beetle of Philip Gehrman, who has stepped up from the FIA European Rallycross Touring Car Championship for this year.

French driver Florent Beduneau has put his Peugeot 208 WRX Supercar in seventh place overnight whilst Peter Hedstrom has taken his Hedstrom Motorsport Volkswagen Polo to eighth place.

Hungarian driver and Euro RX regular Tamas Karai lies in ninth place overall in his Audi S1. RallyX Nordic Series regular Lukas Walfridson has qualified his iconic Renault Clio Mk3 in tenth place after improving his time in Q2.

Completing the top twelve places on the first day of Euro RX action in Spain are former FIA European Rallycross Touring Car Champion Derek Tohill in his Ford Fiesta whilst Kjetil Larsen has taken his ex Marklund Motorsport Polo to twelfth place.

In the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Super1600, Artis Baumanis mastered the difficult conditions to go fastest after the first three Qualifying sessions in his Volland Racing Skoda Fabia ahead of Espen Isaksaetre and Gergely Marton.