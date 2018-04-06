McCarthy targeting title after dazzling Clio Cup season

Team Pyro’s Renault UK Clio Cup driver Jack McCarthy believes that following an impressive début season in 2017 he’ll be able to battle for overall honours in his sophomore year.

The driver from Bromley surprised the paddock in the first race of last season at Brands Hatch when he qualified on the front row in his first ever outing in a Clio. This momentum stayed with him throughout the season with front running pace, two podiums and a seventh placed finish in the final standings. Overall he was he highest placed newcomer on the grid when the season ended.

The experience gained last season is hoped to keep Jack at the sharp end of the pack and possibly give him scope to get that breakthrough win in the series, possibly even taking him to the one make title.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Jack reminisces about his maiden weekend in the series, “Obviously I have good memories of Brands Hatch from last April but also the final rounds of 2017 when I was on the podium.

“Last year was all about learning and I’m looking to come back stronger this year. My target is the title.”

Driving for Team Pyro again in 2018, Jack will be racing alongside Bradley Burns, Zak Fulk, Daniel Rowbottom and Max Coates in the team and he knows that it’s not just his team-mates he’ll be battling for the title.

“It’s going to be very competitive between us all, but I see that as a positive as we can learn from each other. On saying that, the whole grid is competitive so it’s not just my team-mates who I need to beat!”