Nathan Heathcote: “I really can’t wait to go racing in RX2”

Reigning MSA British Rallycross Supercar champion Nathan Heathcote is making the step-up to the RX2 International Series this year with Team Färén.

RX2s are a great stepping stone for young drivers between national championships and the highly regarded FIA World Rallycross Championship. It is run on the same weekends as World RX for seven rounds and visits the likes of the Trois- Rivières circuit in Canada and Cape Town in South Africa.

Heathcote follows in the footsteps of 2016 British RX champion, Dan Rooke, by taking a jump up into the series with Team Färén, and is aiming high with hopes of a top-three finish.

The Kent-born driver tested the car at the new Silverstone circuit last month and was encouraged by his pace, and also gained invaluable experience by taking part in RallyX on Ice in a Supercar Lite car.

Heathcote chose to move to RX2 as it is the next rung on the ladder to progress to his ultimate goal, World RX. It will also give him an opportunity to race against people his age who have a huge amount of experience.

“I really can’t wait to go racing in RX2,” he commented.

“RallyX on Ice was an awesome experience and great pre-season training for me – I learnt a massive amount about the Supercar Lites car and how it handles.



“It’s going to be fantastic racing around the world and being at events with some massive names in motorsport. I chose to compete in RX2 because it’s the next step up for me on my route in aiming for the top, and it’s great to be in a one-make series against experienced drivers the same kind of age as me.”

As a rookie, Heathcote will have to get to grips with the new circuits quickly but is reassured by how well Rooke acclimatised last year.

“The biggest challenge will be catching up with knowledge of the circuits compared to other drivers who have raced at them before, but Dan [Rooke] did a great job last year and I will be pushing hard for a similar result. It has been brilliant working with Team Färén so far, and I already feel part of the family.



“The first round in Belgium is going to be about learning the car and championship, but we had a solid couple of days’ testing at Silverstone to get dialled in before the season starts. We had good pace by the end, and I’m really looking forward to racing there in front of my home crowd at Speedmachine in May. Beyond that, my aim is for a top three championship finish; it won’t be easy, but that’s the target I need to set if I want to reach the pinnacle.”