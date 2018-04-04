NEC Calendar Amended, Three Rounds now Combined with Eurocup

The calendar for the 2018 Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup has been amended, with three of the rounds now sharing track time with the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series, primarily to aid the entry levels.

The season still begins around the streets of Pau on 11-13 May before a round at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza at the end of June, but the three following rounds now involve the Eurocup teams, with races at Spa-Francorchamps (27-28 July), the Hungaroring (1-2 September) and the Nurburgring (14-15 September).

The season still concludes at the Hockenheimring on 5-7 October, but the move to unite the two 2.0-litre Renault categories for three rounds is to make the Northern European Cup a more attractive proposition for teams and drivers.

“These changes to our program were not taken lightly, but we think this makes the program more attractive for the teams and their drivers,” said Jurgen Evers, the Series Manager of Formula Renault NEC.

“We are welcoming some new teams to the NEC this year which is of course gratifying, and we believe the amended calendar represents a positive step for 2018.”

Tarik Ait Said, the Sporting Manager Customer Racing of Renault Sport Racing, added that the three combined rounds at Spa-Francorchamps, Hungaroring and the Nurburgring will have a positive effect on the junior category of 2.0-litre Renault racing.

“The combining of the NEC with races of the Eurocup has proven successful last season and was also effective for the championship, we believe this will also have a positive effect on the NEC championship this year,” he insisted.