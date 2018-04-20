Nitiss Starts 2018 Euro RX Campaign with Victory in Spain

Once again the FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars has a full entry list and for the 2018 season, there are quite a few drivers who are capable of toppling 2017 FIA European Rallycross Champion Anton Marklund.

Former FIA World Rallycross Championship race winner Reinis Nitiss staked his claim in Spain last weekend as one of the drivers who will challenge Marklund all the way through the 2018 season. Driving an M-Sport built Ford Fiesta, the Latvian driver dominated three of the four Qualifying sessions at Barcelona.

Finshing as Top Qualifier, Nitss went on to win Semi-Final One and then dominated the Supercar Final to take his first Rallycross win since the 2014 World RX of Norway. Having such a dominant weekend with the Set Promotion team means that Nitiss leads the Drivers Championship with four rounds left to go.

Whilst he has raced in the World RX of Spain for the last several years, the Latvian driver admitted that it took some time to adjust to being part of the Euro RX setup.

“Everything was new for me this weekend but at the same time it’s just the same place I’ve been to for the last four years; the same track, driving a Supercar, the same paddock, everything,” explained the former World RX driver.

“I did two test days before the season started but not on high grip tracks. Immediately when I jumped into the car I knew I didn’t have much time to test so I went flat out and the speed came automatically. I got clean runs here, did my own driving with no mistakes and it felt really good.”

After racing in World RX for the past four years, Nitiss has returned to the ranks of Euro RX as a title contender and is looking forward to a competitive season ahead.

“For sure this season is not going to be easy, we have fast guys here and when we are all on the start line together anything can happen. I’m really looking forward to round two in Belgium.”