Pasini Holds Off Vierge to Win in Argentina

Mattia Pasini took the early lead in the Moto2 world championship with a narrow victory in Sunday’s Argentine Grand Prix. The Italian resisted late pressure from polesitter Xavi Vierge and KTM’s Miguel Oliveira to claim the second Moto2 victory of his career in mixed conditions at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Morning rain left a slightly damp track for the intermediate class but a dry line convinced all riders to start on slicks. It was clear who felt most confident in the conditions early on with Pasini and Oliveira breaking away, joined by Lorenzo Baldassarri, with Vierge initially bottled up in fifth behind the Marc VDS Kalex of Alex Marquez.

At half distance, Vierge finally broke the shackles by passing Marquez into the final complex and set about chasing down the leading trio. The Dynavolt rider soon made light work of Baldassarri before a beautifully judged move six laps from home eased him past Oliveira into second, the KTM rider edged onto the damper tarmac at turn thirteen.

Ultimately, Pasini would hold firm despite a late onslaught from Vierge, denying the Spaniard his maiden Moto2 victory. Oliveira rounded out the podium ahead of Baldassarri with Marquez following the Italian rider in a close fifth.

Tech 3’s Remy Gardner was a superb sixth ahead of Moto3 champion Joan Mir and Kiefer’s Dominique Aegerter while Francesco Bagnaia surrendered the championship lead with a below-par ninth.

Moto2 Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina: (Result)