Moto2

Pasini Holds Off Vierge to Win in Argentina

The podium finishers in Argentina (Photo Credit: MotoGP.com)

Mattia Pasini took the early lead in the Moto2 world championship with a narrow victory in Sunday’s Argentine Grand Prix. The Italian resisted late pressure from polesitter Xavi Vierge and KTM’s Miguel Oliveira to claim the second Moto2 victory of his career in mixed conditions at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Morning rain left a slightly damp track for the intermediate class but a dry line convinced all riders to start on slicks. It was clear who felt most confident in the conditions early on with Pasini and Oliveira breaking away, joined by Lorenzo Baldassarri, with Vierge initially bottled up in fifth behind the Marc VDS Kalex of Alex Marquez.

At half distance, Vierge finally broke the shackles by passing Marquez into the final complex and set about chasing down the leading trio. The Dynavolt rider soon made light work of Baldassarri before a beautifully judged move six laps from home eased him past Oliveira into second, the KTM rider edged onto the damper tarmac at turn thirteen.

Ultimately, Pasini would hold firm despite a late onslaught from Vierge, denying the Spaniard his maiden Moto2 victory. Oliveira rounded out the podium ahead of Baldassarri with Marquez following the Italian rider in a close fifth.

Tech 3’s Remy Gardner was a superb sixth ahead of Moto3 champion Joan Mir and Kiefer’s Dominique Aegerter while Francesco Bagnaia surrendered the championship lead with a below-par ninth.

 

Moto2 Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina: (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
154. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team40:37.53825
297. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP+0.85020
344. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+1.41416
47. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP40+5.17813
573. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS+5.43111
687. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing+10.42510
736. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS+13.3799
877. Dominique AegerterKTMKiefer Racing+13.4608
942. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR46+22.0387
1023. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP+22.8676
1127. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors+24.1025
1252. Danny KentSpeed UpBeta Tools - Speed Up Racing+25.9724
1322. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors+26.0103
1432. Isaac VinalesKalexSAG Team+31.7692
155. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team+33.2641
1610. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR46+33.828
1745. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia+48.603
184. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP+50.651
1913. Romano FenatiKalexMarinelli Snipers Team+51.594
2040. Hector BarberaKalexPons HP40+53.070
2162. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team+53.260
2220. Fabio QuartararoSpeed UpBeta Tools - Speed Up Racing+56.979
2324. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+59.266
2489. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia+1:10.121
2516. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP+1:12.051
2663. Zulfahmi KhairuddinKalexSIC Racing Team+1:32.993
2721. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+1:33.218
2864. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing+1:36.078
2951. Eric GranadoSuterForward Racing Team+1:38.951
NC9. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto2+20 Laps
NC41. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+22 Laps
NC95. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team+22 Laps

