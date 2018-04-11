Porsche and Mercedes have Formula E entries confirmed

Porsche and Mercedes have had their entries into Formula E confirmed by the FIA, after the governing body published the list of manufacturers entered into the 2019/20 season.

The two German automobile giants will join the all-electric series in season six, and will be joined by BMW and Nissan who are both set to join in time for next season when they take over from the Andretti and Renault teams.

The published list underlines the appeal the series has to manufacturers, and the man responsible for the technical development of the Formula E programme at Porsche, Andreas Seidl, said that they had been focusing on electric cars for some time.

Seidl said, “The possibilities and performance of electric cars have been a central topic at Porsche for quite a while.

“The deeper our engineers get into the topic, the more fascinating the solutions become. We can’t wait to receive our first vehicle in early 2019 and to test our own powertrain in it.

“The Gen2 racer, which was unveiled by Formula E in Geneva in early March, is very well executed.”

Series founder and CEO Alejandro Agag hailed the progress the series had made in just a short time, and that the series now boasted some of the biggest names in motorsport.

“I’m delighted to see both Mercedes-Benz and Porsche alongside some of the existing names on the official list of homologated manufacturers for season six,” Agag commented.

“We continue to exceed all of the initial expectations set out when we started this journey just four years ago.

“If you had said to me then that we would be in double figures in terms of recognisable names in the world of motorsport, biggest road car manufacturers and automotive brands – I would have said you were crazy. But this is the reality now.”