Formula E

Jake Hughes and McLaren Seek Redemption at 2023 Rome E-Prix

By
1 Mins read
Jake Hughes and the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team are determined to bounce back at the Rome E-Prix after a challenging race in Portland. With confidence in their qualifying performance, they aim to conquer the bumpy track and secure a strong result.
Credit: NEOM McLaren Formula E Team

The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team is gearing up for the highly anticipated 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix at Cinecitta World, with driver Jake Hughes expressing his excitement and determination to make a strong comeback.

Following a challenging race in Portland that didn’t live up to their expectations despite a strong qualifying performance, the team is eager to put things right and regain their momentum for the remainder of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

Looking ahead to the Rome E-Prix, Hughes shared his thoughts, saying, “We want to put things right and get back on track for the remainder of the season. We’re expecting the races to be different from what we saw last time out in Portland and more towards what we saw in the first half of the season.”

The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team is quietly confident that they will have a better weekend from a racing perspective, building on their strong qualifying performance, which will be crucial on a challenging track known for limited overtaking opportunities.

Hughes emphasised the importance of qualifying well, stating, “It’s a bumpy track, and I can’t wait to tackle it this weekend.” With the nature of the circuit making overtaking difficult, securing a strong grid position will be vital for a successful race day.

The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team remains focused on redemption and aims to showcase its capabilities in Rome. With determination and a desire to return to the form they displayed earlier in the season, they are ready to tackle the unique challenges of the Cinecitta World circuit.

