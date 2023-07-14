Formula E Title Contenders Embrace Ancient Rome’s Spirit Ahead of Rome E-Prix Double Header

In a nod to the rich history of Rome, the top four contenders in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gathered on the eve of the Rome E-Prix at Cinecitta World for a captivating photoshoot. Jake Dennis, Nick Cassidy, Pascal Wehrlein, and Mitch Evans paid homage to the fearless charioteers of ancient Rome, symbolising the fusion of ancient and modern racing.

With the championship battle heating up, the focus was on Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team, who currently leads the standings by a single point from Nick Cassidy of Envision Racing. Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, who has been a consistent front-runner this season, sits in third place. Meanwhile, last year’s double-race winner in Rome, Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing, is ready to challenge the leaders from fourth position.

The drivers, dressed in their modern-day racing gear, took part in exhilarating races at the Circus Maximus, an iconic Roman arena near the city centre street track where the Formula E drivers will go wheel-to-wheel in the upcoming races. Despite the contrast between their advanced GEN3 race cars and the ancient chariots, the drivers embodied the fearless spirit of their predecessors.

Jake Dennis expressed his excitement about racing in Rome, saying, “I’m so glad to be back in Rome. It’s surreal to be racing in the GEN3 here for the first time given the iconic racing history of this city. It’s vital that we capitalize on the upcoming double header so we can try and extend the lead in the standings.”

Nick Cassidy, who had previously secured his first pole position in Formula E at the Rome circuit, shared his anticipation for the intense championship fight, “It’s great to be back in Rome, the circuit I got my first pole in Formula E at. The championship fight will be intense, but I’ll take it one race at a time and carry on how I have all season.”

Pascal Wehrlein, a fan of the historic track, spoke highly of racing on the city’s streets, “Rome is one of my favourite tracks, and to race on the same city street circuits steeped in so much history is really quite special. It is very demanding and a real challenge in a fantastic city with great fans.”

The on-track battle for supremacy in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will unfold this weekend at the Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR in Rome. Rounds 13 and 14 of the 16-race season promise thrilling action as the drivers navigate the challenging track filled with tight corners, hard braking points, and numerous bumpy sections. With the championship fight intensifying, the Rome E-Prix doubleheader will undoubtedly shape the title race.

Mitch Evans, determined to remain in the championship fight, shared his thoughts on the upcoming challenge: “We’ve had an incredible string of results in Rome, but as always, it’s so important to stay focused and not let the pressure get to us. Rome is one of my favourite tracks as it’s a true street circuit, and I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of our Jaguar I-TYPE 6. I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got this weekend to stay in the championship fight.”

The eyes of the Formula E world will be on Rome as the drivers channel the spirit of the ancient charioteers and battle for glory on the historic streets. The Rome E-Prix promises to deliver electrifying moments and intense racing as the contenders strive to leave their mark on the city’s rich motorsport legacy.