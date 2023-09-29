Jehan Daruvala to Make Formula E Debut With Maserati

Maserati MSG has confirmed that Indian racer Jehan Daruvala is set to race for the 2024 Formula E season following the departure announcement of Edoardo Mortara.

This is a shift from his position as reserve driver for Mahindra. After racing at the rookie practice session at the Rome E-Prix and at the rookie test in Berlin, the Indian driver currently races for MP Motorsport in Formula 2. He stands 12th in the driver standings, formerly a Red Bull Junior, scoring three wins and eighteen podiums.

Following his fourth year in Formula 2, Daruvala moves on to FE with Maximilian Günther as his teammate for his rookie season. After Karun Chandhok and Narain Karthikeyan, Daruvala is the third Indian to compete in a single-seater FIA World Championship race. This pairing would result in the partnership of the youngest racers in Formula E. The pair is set to prepare for the upcoming season during pre-season testing at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo from October 23–27.

“I am super excited for my first season in Formula E and my first season as a professional racing driver. I think it will be the hardest challenge in my career, and I am looking forward to it,” Said Daruvala.

“We’re excited about our driver lineup for Season 10, and we’re confident that the blend of Max’s experience with Jehan’s determination will prove to be a competitive combination. That experience will be invaluable for Jehan, who has already shown good promise in his two rookie test outings with Mahindra earlier this year. Over the past four years, he has shown hunger and determination in Formula 2, and has clearly demonstrated that he has what it takes to win races. Now, Jehan is ready to do the work it takes to succeed in Formula E.” Said team principal James Rossiter