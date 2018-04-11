Priaulx didn’t expect a victory so early

Arden Motorsport’s Sebastian Priaulx admits he didn’t expect to take a race win from his first round in the British Formula 4 championship.

Priaulx claimed his first victory in single seaters in the second race of the weekend.

He crossed the line third, behind Jonathan Hoggard and Jack Doohan, but was promoted to the top spot of the podium when the leading duo were handed time penalties.

“I honestly had no idea that I’d won until I pulled into parc ferme and they directed me to the P1 board,” Priaulx said. “To find out I’d taken my first victory was amazing – it’s something I really didn’t think would happen so soon in the season and hopefully it’s just the start.

“That was the highlight of what was a really positive weekend all around. While the changeable conditions in qualifying put us lower on the grid than hoped, I was able to fight through to fourth in both those races which I’m really pleased about.”

The win, added to the two fourth place finishes from races one and three, puts Priaulx second in the championship heading to Donington Park, where he hopes to build on the strong start to the season.

“This weekend was a huge learning curve and to come away from it with the results we did, having kept our nose clean and made no mistakes, is really positive and I’m looking forward to taking this momentum into Donington Park.”