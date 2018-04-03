British Superbike

Ray doubles up at Donington Park BSB

Photo: Bennetts - Twitter

Just twenty four hours after taking his debut Bennetts British Superbike victory, Bradley Ray followed it up with yet another win at Donington Park, cementing his place at the top of the championship standings after the first round.

The young star started race two from pole position and led throughout, never coming under pressure, to take a smooth victory from Leon Haslam and Dan Linfoot.

Tyre choice proved key for the race. After an early downpour which forced a number of morning warm ups and the second British Talent Cup race to be cancelled, there was a drying line appearing around the track. But it was crucial to stay on it, as anywhere off line was still soaked and would’ve sent any rider flying into the gravel. But all three podium finishers opted for different options, with Ray going for a medium front and hard rear, Haslam opting for a hard front and rear and Linfoot using the wet inter and hard rear.

Danny Buchan had a fantastic second outing on his FS-3 Racing Kawasaki, who kept calm under pressure and managed to fend off reigning champion Shane Byrne to take fourth.

British Superbike next heads to Brands Hatch in two weeks time for round two of the championship.

Bennetts British Superbike race two, Donington Park

1Bradley RayBuildbase Suzuki28:00.955
2Leon HaslamJG Speedfit Kawasaki+3.450
3Dan LinfootHonda Racing+11.444
4Danny BuchanFS-3 Racing Kawasaki+19.672
5Shane ByrneBe Wiser Ducati+19.903
6Christian IddonTyco BMW Motorrad+30.176
7Glenn IrwinBe Wiser Ducati+30.177
8Luke MosseyJG Speedfit Kawasaki+31.108
9Jason O'HalloranHonda Racing+31.416
10Michael LavertyTyco BMW Motorrad+32.125
11Josh BrookesMcAMS Yamaha+34.197
12Jake DixonRAF Regular&Reserves+35.109
13Richard CooperBuildbase Suzuki+35.779
14Tommy BridewellMovuno.com Halsall Racing+51.892
15Gino ReaOMG Racing UK+1:01.392
16Taylor MackenzieMoto Rapido Ducati+1:03.656
17Sylvain BarrierSmiths Racing BMW+1:09.001
18David JohnsonGulf BMW+1:15.575
19Kyle RydeCF Motorsport+1 lap
20Connor CumminsPadgetts Racing+1 lap
NOTCLASSIFIED
DNFPeter HickmanSmiths Racing BMW1 lap
DNFCarl PhillipsGearlink Kawasaki6 laps
DNFShaun WinfieldAnvil Hire TAG Yamaha8 laps
DNF James EllisonAnvil Hire TAG Yamaha10 laps
DNFJakub SmrzLloyd&Jones Bowker Motorrad11 laps
DNFMason LawTeam WD-40 Kawasaki15 laps
DNFDean HarrisonSilicone Engineering Racing15 laps
DNFWilliam DunlopTemple Yamaha-

