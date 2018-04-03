Ray doubles up at Donington Park BSB

Just twenty four hours after taking his debut Bennetts British Superbike victory, Bradley Ray followed it up with yet another win at Donington Park, cementing his place at the top of the championship standings after the first round.
The young star started race two from pole position and led throughout, never coming under pressure, to take a smooth victory from Leon Haslam and Dan Linfoot.
Tyre choice proved key for the race. After an early downpour which forced a number of morning warm ups and the second British Talent Cup race to be cancelled, there was a drying line appearing around the track. But it was crucial to stay on it, as anywhere off line was still soaked and would’ve sent any rider flying into the gravel. But all three podium finishers opted for different options, with Ray going for a medium front and hard rear, Haslam opting for a hard front and rear and Linfoot using the wet inter and hard rear.
Danny Buchan had a fantastic second outing on his FS-3 Racing Kawasaki, who kept calm under pressure and managed to fend off reigning champion Shane Byrne to take fourth.
British Superbike next heads to Brands Hatch in two weeks time for round two of the championship.
Bennetts British Superbike race two, Donington Park
|1
|Bradley Ray
|Buildbase Suzuki
|28:00.955
|2
|Leon Haslam
|JG Speedfit Kawasaki
|+3.450
|3
|Dan Linfoot
|Honda Racing
|+11.444
|4
|Danny Buchan
|FS-3 Racing Kawasaki
|+19.672
|5
|Shane Byrne
|Be Wiser Ducati
|+19.903
|6
|Christian Iddon
|Tyco BMW Motorrad
|+30.176
|7
|Glenn Irwin
|Be Wiser Ducati
|+30.177
|8
|Luke Mossey
|JG Speedfit Kawasaki
|+31.108
|9
|Jason O'Halloran
|Honda Racing
|+31.416
|10
|Michael Laverty
|Tyco BMW Motorrad
|+32.125
|11
|Josh Brookes
|McAMS Yamaha
|+34.197
|12
|Jake Dixon
|RAF Regular&Reserves
|+35.109
|13
|Richard Cooper
|Buildbase Suzuki
|+35.779
|14
|Tommy Bridewell
|Movuno.com Halsall Racing
|+51.892
|15
|Gino Rea
|OMG Racing UK
|+1:01.392
|16
|Taylor Mackenzie
|Moto Rapido Ducati
|+1:03.656
|17
|Sylvain Barrier
|Smiths Racing BMW
|+1:09.001
|18
|David Johnson
|Gulf BMW
|+1:15.575
|19
|Kyle Ryde
|CF Motorsport
|+1 lap
|20
|Connor Cummins
|Padgetts Racing
|+1 lap
|NOT
|CLASSIFIED
|DNF
|Peter Hickman
|Smiths Racing BMW
|1 lap
|DNF
|Carl Phillips
|Gearlink Kawasaki
|6 laps
|DNF
|Shaun Winfield
|Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha
|8 laps
|DNF
|James Ellison
|Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha
|10 laps
|DNF
|Jakub Smrz
|Lloyd&Jones Bowker Motorrad
|11 laps
|DNF
|Mason Law
|Team WD-40 Kawasaki
|15 laps
|DNF
|Dean Harrison
|Silicone Engineering Racing
|15 laps
|DNF
|William Dunlop
|Temple Yamaha
|-