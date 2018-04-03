Ray doubles up at Donington Park BSB

Just twenty four hours after taking his debut Bennetts British Superbike victory, Bradley Ray followed it up with yet another win at Donington Park, cementing his place at the top of the championship standings after the first round.

The young star started race two from pole position and led throughout, never coming under pressure, to take a smooth victory from Leon Haslam and Dan Linfoot.

Tyre choice proved key for the race. After an early downpour which forced a number of morning warm ups and the second British Talent Cup race to be cancelled, there was a drying line appearing around the track. But it was crucial to stay on it, as anywhere off line was still soaked and would’ve sent any rider flying into the gravel. But all three podium finishers opted for different options, with Ray going for a medium front and hard rear, Haslam opting for a hard front and rear and Linfoot using the wet inter and hard rear.

Danny Buchan had a fantastic second outing on his FS-3 Racing Kawasaki, who kept calm under pressure and managed to fend off reigning champion Shane Byrne to take fourth.

British Superbike next heads to Brands Hatch in two weeks time for round two of the championship.

Bennetts British Superbike race two, Donington Park