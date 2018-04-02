Ray takes maiden Superbike victory in season opener

Bradley Ray stormed to a surprise victory in the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike season opener at Donington Park, to share the podium with seasoned BSB racers Shane Byrne and James Ellison. Ray’s victory is his first Superbike win after stepping up to the class last year with the Buildbase Suzuki squad.
The Bank Holiday round had been rescheduled to feature race one on Sunday, due to adverse weather conditions forecast on Monday.
Ray took the lead early on in the eighteen lap race and from there he was untouchable. Reigning champion Byrne and Ellison appeared to be the only riders who could get close, but Ray kept his nerve to cross the line in front. Byrne and Ellison battled to the very last corner, with Byrne coming out on top.
Leon Haslam had an absolute nightmare of a race. Although he qualified on pole position, he dropped backwards throughout the race, coming under fire from the likes of Jason O’Halloran, Dan Linfoot, Glenn Irwin and Luke Mossey. The Derbyshire rider fought hard to keep with them, but ended the race in ninth.
Irwin made a fantastic comeback following a massive crash in free practice yesterday. The Irishman initially reported that he had “broken his neck” in the freak accident, but it later emerged that he had aggravated an old injury from last year’s bout of racing. He put up a great fight, and ended the day in sixth.
Bennetts British Superbike race one, Donington Park
|1
|Bradley Ray
|Buildbase Suzuki
|27:12.977
|2
|Shane Byrne
|Be Wiser Ducati
|+0.383
|3
|James Ellison
|Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha
|+0.721
|4
|Dan Linfoot
|Honda Racing
|+3.174
|5
|Luke Mossey
|JG Speedfit Kawasaki
|+4.430
|6
|Glenn Irwin
|Be Wiser Ducati
|+4.671
|7
|Jason O'Halloran
|Honda Racing
|+6.191
|8
|Peter Hickman
|Smiths Racing BMW
|+8.822
|9
|Leon Haslam
|JG Speedfit Kawasaki
|+13.792
|10
|Michael Laverty
|Tyco BMW Motorrad
|+14.224
|11
|Jake Dixon
|RAF Regular&Reserves
|+14.350
|12
|Josh Brookes
|McAMS Yamaha
|+17.143
|13
|Danny Buchan
|FS-3 Racing Kawasaki
|+21.039
|14
|Christian Iddon
|Tyco BMW Motorrad
|+24.931
|15
|Taylor Mackenzie
|Moto Rapido Ducati
|+30.296
|16
|Richard Cooper
|Buildbase Suzuki
|+31.246
|17
|Gino Rea
|OMG Racing
|+39.847
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|McAMS Yamaha
|+42.094
|19
|Sylvain Barrier
|Smiths Racing BMW
|+46.262
|20
|Mason Law
|Team WD-40
|+46.596
|21
|Dean Harrison
|Silicone Engineering Racing
|+51.820
|22
|David Johnson
|Gulf BMW
|+1:04.789
|23
|Martin Jessopp
|Ridersmotorcycles.com BMW
|+1:20.031
|24
|Carl Phillips
|Gearlink Kawasaki
|+1:22.154
|25
|Connor Cummins
|Padgetts Racing
|+1:26.861
|26
|Shaun Winfield
|Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha
|+1:29.871
|27
|William Dunlop
|Temple Yamaha
|+1:30.033
|NOT
|CLASSIFIED
|DNF
|Kyle Ryde
|CF Motorsport Yamaha
|2 laps
|DNF
|Tommy Bridewell
|Movuno.com Halsall Racing
|2 laps