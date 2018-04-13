Richardson Racing expects more victories after maiden win at Brands Hatch

Richardson Racing expects to take more wins this season after Luke Browning claimed the team’s maiden Ginetta Junior victory at Brands Hatch.

Having expanded for its second season in the series, Richardson enjoyed strong running with all four drivers at the season opener.

Browning led the team’s challenge with a fifth place in the opening race of the weekend before an impressive drive in the wet took him to victory in race two.

“Although we have previously won races and championships in the Ginetta Supercup, this is only our second season running in the Junior Championship, so we’re delighted to have picked up our first win,” said team principal Gwyn Richardson.

“We laid the foundations for this last season and, over the winter, we have worked hard to put together a team that is capable of challenging for top honours in what is a very competitive one-make championship.

“Luke deserved his victory after a hugely impressive drive in the second race but, as a team, we are delighted with the performance of all four drivers…

“I think the performance at Brands Hatch bodes well for us as a team for the remainder of the year. This certainly won’t be the last time one of our cars is on top of the podium this season.”

All four drivers took two points finishes from the opening round of the weekend, with James Taylor and Matt Luff both finishing inside the top 10 in race two.

Luff, who took a penalty for exceeding track limits in race one, was disappointed with the weekend, but believes he has the pace to run competitively at Donington Park later this month.

“I hardly did any running before the season and it was a late call to join the grid this year so, in that respect, I think it’s gone quite well on track.

“We showed that we have the pace to run towards the sharp end of the grid and now we just need to add the consistency.

“As a driver, I’m disappointed with the results on paper as I know we could have been higher in both races, but I’m sure that when we head for Donington Park we should be able to challenge for some strong finishes.”

Luff leaves Brands Hatch 13th in the championship, three positions behind team-mate Taylor.

Rookie Emily Linscott, who suffered damaged suspension in race one, lies 15th overall.