Seb Priaulx: “I’ve been Really Pleased with our Progress”

With the new F4 British Championship season about to start, one of the pre-season favourites and TCF’s Pick for the Title, Sebastian Priaulx feels confident going into the opening round at Brands Hatch.

Priaulx comes into this year not only with the family name, but also the honour of being a champion and vice-champion behind him. The Ginetta Junior graduate came agonisingly close to securing the title last year having already won the Winter Series last year.

In pre-season testing, Priaulx has been one of the quickest guys on track. The opening test at Brands Hatch Indy, where the first round will take place this week, saw the youngster finish second overall in the times behind fellow Junior graduate Kiern Jewiss.

Since, then he’s remained in the top seven for all the pre-season tests, though will be disappointed to have not left any day as the fastest overall. On top of the official tests, Priaulx has been busy with TRS Arden team getting to grips with the new car.

“I’ve been really pleased with our progress over the course of our winter testing programme, especially during the official tests since Christmas. We’ve been towards the top of the timesheets in each test, which has been really encouraging,” he said.

“I’ve had a lot to learn when it comes to driving a ‘slicks and wings’ car, but I feel I am adapting very quickly with the support of Arden Motorsport, APSM and iZone. We’re feeling confident that we can be fighting for victories from the season opener onwards.”

Priaulx was delighted to work with the team, who will field four cars for the opening round this weekend. Of course, he was just as thankful to his sponsors.

“Without [1st CENTRAL Insurance’s] backing and that of Ravenscroft GB, I wouldn’t be on the grid this year and we’re determined to enjoy a successful season together in the Formula 4 British Championship.”