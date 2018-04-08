Seb Priaulx Takes Maiden F4 Win as Leaders Penalised

While he finished third on track, penalties for those ahead ensured that Seb Priaulx took victory in the second F4 British Championship race of the year.

His win ensures that TRS Arden continue their strong podium record so far in the opening Brands Hatch round. After finishing fourth in yesterdays encounter, Priaulx, who started third made a clean start with the front row starters racing off into the distance. As it turned out they had both jumped the gun, promoting the Arden driver.

Starting on pole ensured it should have been an easy run to victory for Johnathan Hoggard. The Fortec Motorsports driver was too eager and along with Patrik Pasma, who started alongside him, was handed a 10 second penalty to their race time.

This meant the only aim for the pair was to build up as large a gap as possible. Hoggard had been one of the quickest drivers in testing, though had struggled so far on Saturday. As it turned out, his luck would not improve later in the day, holding off both Pasma and Priaulx in a three car train. While the top two did build up a small gap after the safety car to remove Sebastian Alvarez‘s car, it was not enough with Priaulx taking the win.

After winning the opening race yesterday, Ayrton Simmons was not prepared to settle for anything less than silverware, making a demon start in the opening laps. By the time the safety car came out, he was already up to fourth which soon became second after penalties. The pair was joined bt rookie Jack Doohan on the podium.

Doohan had been no slouch either, surprising many as he drove around the outside of both Kiern Jewiss and Dennis Hauger on lap twelve. Jewiss kept up throughout the race, finishing fourth, though Hauger soon dropped away.

Hoggard and Pasma were classified fifth and sixth respectively with Hauger seventh in front of Lucca Allen who continued to improve compared to the leaders.

“I didn’t even realise I was leading the race,” said race winner Priaulx. “I kept thinking I was in P3 so it was a big surprise to find out I had actually won the race when I came into parc ferme. I’m pretty shocked and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“I feel like I’m bedding in nicely with the car and the team. It feels great to get this first win in British F4. It’s a really hard championship to win in so I’m over the moon.”