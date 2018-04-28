Smalley takes pole in Ginetta Junior qualifying

Championship leader Adam Smalley claimed pole for the first Ginetta Junior race at Donington Park.

The Elite Motorsport driver set the pace early in the session, but dropped off the front row of the grid after Luke Browning and Louis Foster found improvements.

Smalley jumped back up to the top of the times with his penultimate lap of the session, becoming the only driver to set a time quicker than 1m35s on the wet Donington circuit. He then improved on his final lap of the morning with a 1m34.661s lap time, putting him half a second clear of Browning in second.

After swapping P1 with Smalley in the early stages of qualifying, Foster span late in the session. He managed to continue without any problems but couldn’t quite match Browning’s pace and finished third quickest, ahead of Matt Luff and James Hedley.

Greg Johnson finished sixth ahead of second in the championship Ruben del Sarte.

Finley Green, James Taylor, and Patrick Kibble rounded out the top 10.