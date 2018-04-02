Stoney Leads GT5 Standings After Shortened Oulton Round

It was Shane Stoney who’d leave Oulton Park with the best results. He won both the Ginetta GT5 Challenge events during adverse conditions on the Easter Monday.

Stoney in his Quattro Motorsport entry, was followed home on both occasions by James Kellett, but the Century Motorsport driver was far from beaten, having taken pole position and led for most of the first encounter. Charlie Digby and Geri Nicosia picked up the other podiums with the final race cancelled due to rain.

A number of front-runners had found themselves in the the gravel throughout the second race, with Max Bird and Connor O’Brien, who were on for strong results falling outside the top ten. This benefited a number of others, with half of the top ten being replaced in the second race.

Qualifying

Pole: #13 James Kellett – Century Motosport

With the rain having already delayed the session by twenty minutes, it was a slow start for the drivers as Max Bird set the early pace. He surprised many by taking provisional pole by over 3 seconds with late entry James Kellett also in the mix. The session was interrupted when Josh Hislop hit the barrier at Old Hall corner.

After a red flag and long pause, Kellett did what seemed impossible, taking pole from Bird, by 0.097sec, with Charlie Digby in third. Vice-champion Shane Stoney could only collect fourth as a late lap from Connor O’Brien saw him round out the top five.

Race 1

Winner: #89 Shane Stoney – Quattro Motorsport

Polesitter James Kellett made the cleanest start, with Max Bird dropping back into the clutches of Connor O’Brien. Kellett though was far from lonely up front, with Shane Stoney jumping up to second by the second corner and breaking away with Kellett in the lead.

The pair was in a class of their own, with Stoney quicker out of the corners. Kellett though appeared to be stronger on the brakes, consistently forcing the Quattro Motorsport driver to the outside. Stoney though had perfected this line and with three laps to go, ran around the outside of Lodge Corner to take the lead.

Charlie Digby remained out of trouble to take a lonely third place, with Bird, who’d started on the front row, picking up fourth. Behind them, O’Brien held off Alex Toth-Jones for fifth in the opening race of the year. Richard Evans finished fifteenth overall taking the Am Class win.

Race 2

Winner: #89 Shane Stoney – Quattro Motorsport

After winning the last event, it was Shane Stoney who started up front, making the most of the position and breaking away on the opening lap. Charlie Digby jumped to second in the opening, attempting to run at the leader until the second lap when Stoney turned up the wick.

Behind them, Connor O’Brien’s defence of third ended on the third lap as James Kellett pressured him into a spin at Old Hall. This was not the only off-track excursion though, with Max Bird running wide at Island and spinning into Alex Toth-Jones. With the Sebastian Arenram also involved, the hairpin was almost blocked, causing chaos for those behind.

A potentially strong result from Digby was lost as he spun at Druids, dropping him back to sixth. With further cars also succumbing to the slippery conditions the race was red flagged with Stoney taking an easy win.

Stoney was joined by Kellett and Geri Nicosia on the podium. Meanwhile, Carlito Miracco held up Ashley Marshall to take fourth from Digby, who will rue the lost place. On the podium, Stoney pulled the worst result out of the reverse grid hat, ensuring he’ll start tenth. Richard Evans again won the Am Class.

Due to heavy rain, race three was cancelled.