Vice-Champion Tom Witts Returns to VW Cup with PMR

After becoming the vice-champion of the VW Racing Cup in both 2016 and 2017, multiple race winner Tom Witts returns to the series with Power Maxed Racing from the second round for the rest of the season.

The PMR team ran Russell Joyce at the opening Silverstone round last month, but with the Rockingham event this weekend, have revealed two more names to their line-up, with Witts taking over Joyce’s place in the sole VW Polo to help the team develop the car.

Missing the opening round will mean that Witts is unlikely to challenge for the title, though his experience will ensure he could be a thorn in the side of the front-runners throughout the season, after Dennis Strandberg dominated the opening round.

“I’m excited to be back and looking forward to working with Power Maxed Racing, It’s a totally different car so it’s going to be a challenge but I’m relishing the opportunity.” said Witts.

“A big thank you to Maximum Motorsport who have supported me for the last two seasons and continue to support me with this new project along with my new partners Joyce Design , PMR and Reflex Auto Design and Maximum Group.Net.”

Joyce meanwhile will also be joined by the 2006 Cup and current VAG Trophy champion Paul Taylor who makes the step back up to the top flight of Volkswagen competition. Taylor had originally planned to start the year with Team HARD. Though the deal would fall through before the opening round.

Taylor said; “We made a commercial decision to change teams this year after not receiving what we were expecting from last year’s team – this cost us the 1st two rounds at Silverstone with a car not ready to race. We took this time to pick who we believe to be the best team within the paddock to enable us to continue our winning ways – PMR. Bring on Rockingham.”

VW Cup will support the British GT Championship this weekend.