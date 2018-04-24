William Nilsson focusing on winning RX2 International Series

Swedish teenager William Nilsson will return to the RX2 International Series in 2018 to try and improve on an already impressive set of results from his rookie year.

Nilsson was the youngest driver in the series last year, but didn’t let this get in the way of his strong results. He made it into every semi-final throughout the year and took a podium in front of his home-crowd at Höljes. Alongside this, he took victory in two championships: RallyX Nordic and the Swedish Rallycross Championship.

The Swede is aiming to defend both titles but also has his sights on taking the top spot in RX2s as well. He finished fifth in 2017.

“My goal for this season is to defend my Swedish and RallyX Nordic titles, and the focus will be on trying to win the RX2 International Series as well,” he commented.

“Last year, I was able to prove that I was the best in RallyX Nordic so I know I’m quick and can win competitions, but I’m fully aware that the level is high in RX2.



Everyone is improving all the time and I have to do that too. I would like to thank my sponsors and partners that make it possible for me to do this – I’m really excited to start the season.”

Nilsson will be mounting his title challenge with JC Raceteknik once again. Team Principal Joel Christofferson was impressed with his work last season, and is expecting that with a year of experience, Nilsson will be doing even better this season.

“We’ve worked very hard with William for the past few years, and last season he really stepped up a gear. I think he found pace that surprised a few people and the faster he got, the more confident he became in himself and the car.



With the experience he has of the competition, the tracks and RX2 in general from last season, I think we can expect really good things from William this year and we will continue to work as hard as we can to help him achieve as much as possible, as we do with all our drivers.”