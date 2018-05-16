Jake Dennis “Super Happy” With “Big Step Up”

Jake Dennis says he’s “super happy” following his surprise Aston Martin Red Bull Racing test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Blancpain GT Series driver was a surprise addition to Red Bull’s testing line-up for 2018’s first in-season test. On Wednesday, Dennis completed seventy-five laps in the RB14 with his fastest time of 1:20.440 just over three-seconds slower than pace-setter Valtteri Bottas.

“My first day in the RB14 went really well,” said Dennis. “Obviously it’s a big step up from what I’m used to in GT racing but I got used to the speed and the grip quite quickly and we managed to get through the whole run plan in the end.

“The morning session went pretty smoothly and then in the afternoon I managed to get quite a few laps under my belt, which was good.”

More than just an opportunity for Dennis, the test will have been useful for Red Bull, as the team look to improve the car for regular drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

“It was nice to change a few things to give me a proper representation of the difference between the simulator and real life.

“So we have a few things to work on back in Milton Keynes to help Max and Daniel and make it even more realistic for them. But overall, super happy, a big thanks to the team for giving me the opportunity, and hopefully I’ll be back in the RB14 soon!”