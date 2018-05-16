Alex Peroni: “I think this should be a good boost to my confidence”

Alex Peroni had a near perfect weekend around the streets of Pau, with the Australian taking a double victory as the 2018 Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup season got underway with two very wet races.

Peroni led a pair of one-two finishes for MP Motorsport ahead of team-mate Christian Lundgaard as both races were run in difficult conditions as rain struck the French circuit, although it took a mistake from his team-mate to win race one.

Lundgaard had been leading until the penultimate lap in Saturday’s opener before he ran wide at turn two and allowed Peroni to edge ahead, but on Sunday it was more clear cut as the Australian led every lap from pole position despite the Dane never been too far behind.

Peroni hopes the performances around Pau will boost his confidence heading into the next couple of Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 races at Silverstone and Monaco, and should it be wet in the latter, he feels the races in Pau would have been excellent preparation.

“It’s been a perfect weekend,” said Peroni. “Overall, we’ve had a good weekend and I have to thank the team, my sponsors and everyone that’s helped me get to this point. Hopefully this repays that a little bit, but now we need to push on.

“I think this should be a good boost to my confidence after a shaky start to the Eurocup season. Hopefully we can take this forward to Silverstone next weekend, but for Monaco, especially if it’s wet, it’s going to be quite good for us.

“We weren’t sure how wet it was going to be – we weren’t even sure if we were going to race! It wasn’t much wetter compared to Race 1 and I was just concentrating on the restart. That went well and then it was just putting qualifying laps down, getting my head down and pulling away.”