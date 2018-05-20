Bagnaia Takes Comfortable Le Mans Pole

Francesco Bagnaia is well placed to extend his Moto2 world championship lead after taking a dominant pole position for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans. The Sky VR46 rider clocked a blistering benchmark time, the fastest ever in the intermediate class around the Bugatti circuit, in the early stages of qualifying and was never headed.
In soaring temperatures, the track conditions seemed to deteriorate as the session unfolded, making Bagnaia’s early burst crucial. The championship leader was only a tenth shy of the race lap record on his first lap of the afternoon, setting a 1:36.986, but his very next attempt not only took him past that mark, but also Thomas Luthi’s all-time Moto2 record around Le Mans.
The record was briefly broken by Xavi Vierge as the Dynavolt rider rose to provisional pole but Bagnaia’s third timed lap proved untouchable with a 1:36.188 securing pole position by two tenths of a second. Vierge held onto second despite late improvements behind with Jerez winner Lorenzo Baldassarri rounding out the front row.
Moto3 champion Joan Mir backed up his impressive practice form by qualifying a season’s best fourth ahead of Marcel Schrotter while Alex Marquez could only manage sixth on the second Marc VDS Kalex. Sam Lowes was the leading KTM rider in seventh, just ahead of Brad Binder and Simone Corsi, while Miguel Oliveira will have to come from a lowly grid position for the second race running after qualifying down in tenth.
Moto2 HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France: (Qualifying)
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Best Time
|1
|42. Francesco Bagnaia
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:36.188
|2
|97. Xavi Vierge
|Kalex
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|1:36.390
|3
|7. Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Kalex
|Pons HP40
|1:36.583
|4
|36. Joan Mir
|Kalex
|EG 0.0 Marc VDS
|1:36.659
|5
|23. Marcel Schrotter
|Kalex
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|1:36.671
|6
|73. Alex Marquez
|Kalex
|EG 0.0 Marc VDS
|1:36.676
|7
|22. Sam Lowes
|KTM
|Swiss Innovative Investors
|1:36.784
|8
|41. Brad Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:36.920
|9
|24. Simone Corsi
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|1:36.951
|10
|44. Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:36.976
|11
|54. Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:37.099
|12
|13. Romano Fenati
|Kalex
|Marinelli Snipers Team
|1:37.193
|13
|40. Hector Barbera
|Kalex
|Pons HP40
|1:37.193
|14
|20. Fabio Quartararo
|Speed Up
|Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|1:37.243
|15
|9. Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|1:37.359
|16
|5. Andrea Locatelli
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:37.440
|17
|16. Joe Roberts
|NTS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|1:37.444
|18
|89. Khairul Idham Pawi
|Kalex
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|1:37.457
|19
|32. Isaac Vinales
|Kalex
|SAG Team
|1:37.460
|20
|27. Iker Lecuona
|KTM
|Swiss Innovative Investors
|1:37.485
|21
|64. Bo Bendsneyder
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|1:37.565
|22
|45. Tetsuta Nagashima
|Kalex
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|1:37.673
|23
|62. Stefano Manzi
|Suter
|Forward Racing Team
|1:37.816
|24
|10. Luca Marini
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:37.847
|25
|3. Lukas Tulovic
|KTM
|Kiefer Racing
|1:37.962
|26
|4. Steven Odendaal
|NTS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|1:38.077
|27
|14. Hector Garzo
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|1:38.191
|28
|95. Jules Danilo
|Kalex
|Nashi Argan SAG Team
|1:38.377
|29
|21. Federico Fuligni
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|1:38.638
|30
|66. Niki Tuuli
|Kalex
|SIC Racing Team
|1:38.683
|31
|52. Danny Kent
|Speed Up
|Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|1:38.712
|32
|19. Corentin Perolari
|Transformiers
|Promoto Sport
|1:38.769
|33
|18. Xavi Cardelus
|Kalex
|Team Stylobike
|1:38.802
|34
|51. Eric Granado
|Suter
|Forward Racing Team
|1:38.927
|35
|80. Cedric Tangre
|Tech 3
|Yohan Moto Sport
|1:40.723