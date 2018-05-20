Moto2

Bagnaia Takes Comfortable Le Mans Pole

Francesco Bagnaia - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Francesco Bagnaia is well placed to extend his Moto2 world championship lead after taking a dominant pole position for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans. The Sky VR46 rider clocked a blistering benchmark time, the fastest ever in the intermediate class around the Bugatti circuit, in the early stages of qualifying and was never headed.

In soaring temperatures, the track conditions seemed to deteriorate as the session unfolded, making Bagnaia’s early burst crucial. The championship leader was only a tenth shy of the race lap record on his first lap of the afternoon, setting a 1:36.986, but his very next attempt not only took him past that mark, but also Thomas Luthi’s all-time Moto2 record around Le Mans.

The record was briefly broken by Xavi Vierge as the Dynavolt rider rose to provisional pole but Bagnaia’s third timed lap proved untouchable with a 1:36.188 securing pole position by two tenths of a second. Vierge held onto second despite late improvements behind with Jerez winner Lorenzo Baldassarri rounding out the front row.

Moto3 champion Joan Mir backed up his impressive practice form by qualifying a season’s best fourth ahead of Marcel Schrotter while Alex Marquez could only manage sixth on the second Marc VDS Kalex. Sam Lowes was the leading KTM rider in seventh, just ahead of Brad Binder and Simone Corsi, while Miguel Oliveira will have to come from a lowly grid position for the second race running after qualifying down in tenth.

 

Moto2 HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
142. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR461:36.188
297. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:36.390
37. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP401:36.583
436. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:36.659
523. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:36.671
673. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:36.676
722. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:36.784
841. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:36.920
924. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:36.951
1044. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:36.976
1154. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:37.099
1213. Romano FenatiKalexMarinelli Snipers Team1:37.193
1340. Hector BarberaKalexPons HP401:37.193
1420. Fabio QuartararoSpeed UpBeta Tools - Speed Up Racing1:37.243
159. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto21:37.359
165. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:37.440
1716. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:37.444
1889. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia1:37.457
1932. Isaac VinalesKalexSAG Team1:37.460
2027. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:37.485
2164. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:37.565
2245. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia1:37.673
2362. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team1:37.816
2410. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR461:37.847
253. Lukas TulovicKTMKiefer Racing1:37.962
264. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:38.077
2714. Hector GarzoTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:38.191
2895. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team1:38.377
2921. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:38.638
3066. Niki TuuliKalexSIC Racing Team1:38.683
3152. Danny KentSpeed UpBeta Tools - Speed Up Racing1:38.712
3219. Corentin PerolariTransformiersPromoto Sport1:38.769
3318. Xavi CardelusKalexTeam Stylobike1:38.802
3451. Eric GranadoSuterForward Racing Team1:38.927
3580. Cedric TangreTech 3Yohan Moto Sport1:40.723

