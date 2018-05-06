Moto2

Baldassarri Beats Marquez to Jerez Moto2 Pole

Lorenzo Baldassarri - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Lorenzo Baldassarri held off a late charge from Alex Marquez to claim the first pole position of his Grand Prix career at Jerez. Both riders lapped inside the original circuit record but Baldassarri ultimately emerged on top by seven hundredths of a second, earning him his maiden pole at the 89th attempt.

Baldassarri, who had already broken the lap record in morning practice, took control of qualifying with a 1:42.031 shortly before the halfway mark. Although he was never headed from there, Marquez would continue to pile the pressure on the Italian, regularly matching improvements from Baldassarri with a fast lap of his own.

In the end, Baldassarri’s 1:41.925 in the final three minutes proved crucial as Marquez joined him in the 1:41s range, falling short by less than a tenth of a second. Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was fractionally slower in third with Jorge Navarro one of several riders to crash during the qualifying session, doing so shortly after claiming fourth.

Brad Binder was the leading KTM rider in fifth, just ahead of the impressive Joan Mir who overcame a sickness bug to qualify sixth. Xavi Vierge starts seventh ahead of Sam Lowes, another rider to hit the deck, while Romano Fenati and Mattia Pasini rounded out the top ten. Championship contender Miguel Oliveira found himself among the list of crashers and paid the price, qualifying fourteenth.

 

Moto2 Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
17. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP401:41.925
273. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:41.996
342. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR461:42.064
49. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto21:42.324
541. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:42.362
636. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:42.367
797. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:42.404
822. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:42.408
913. Romano FenatiKalexMarinelli Snipers Team1:42.437
1054. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:42.439
1152. Danny KentSpeed UpBeta Tools - Speed Up Racing1:42.480
1210. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR461:42.513
1324. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:42.567
1444. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:42.573
1540. Hector BarberaKalexPons HP401:42.590
1645. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia1:42.660
1723. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:42.772
1820. Fabio QuartararoSpeed UpBeta Tools - Speed Up Racing1:42.797
1927. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:42.798
205. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:42.896
2132. Isaac VinalesKalexSAG Team1:43.029
2262. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team1:43.064
2364. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:43.085
243. Lukas TulovicKTMKiefer Racing1:43.256
2589. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia1:43.334
264. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:43.600
2716. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:43.613
2851. Eric GranadoSuterForward Racing Team1:43.943
2995. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team1:44.179
3014. Hector GarzoTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:44.327
3118. Xavi CardelusKalexTeam Stylobike1:44.382
3221. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:44.626
3363. Zulfahmi KhairuddinKalexSIC Racing Team1:44.855

