Shane Byrne has revealed the full extent of the injuries he suffered in his testing crash at Snetterton earlier this month.

The six-time Bennetts British Superbike champion updated his fans with a series of posts on his official Twitter page, providing them with an insight into his injuries.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider crashed out of the Snetterton test at turn three, on just his third lap, and was initially knocked unconscious. Byrne has been at the Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital since the accident and underwent spinal surgery earlier this week.

On his Twitter page, Byrne revealed:

“Update time.. apologies for putting this out so late but here’s where I’m at: I have two bruised lungs, all of my ribs fractured, I have four broken vertabrae, a broken neck in two places, as well as a broken septum, collarbone and multiple other back fractures.

“Fortunately no paralysis which was a big bonus as paralysis was a major issue and concern. The one question from my surgeon after seeing my x-rays was how on earth are you not paralysed!?

“His operation to fix the back and neck ran obvious risks of paralysis potentially coming back in the mix, but fortunately the operation went very well. I’m now pretty sore and beaten up but a rehab and recovery program always starts the instant a crash ends, it’s a long road ahead but for once I got a great start and can’t thank all of you for your confirmation support throughout these difficult time.

“There’s so many people to thank, marshalls, medics, team members, friends, fans and family that I really don’t know where to start. A massive shout-out to my amazing wife, Petra Byrne. She is my world, my everything and never ever stops being by my side whilst bringing up or children. She’s being a mum to them and then running around like a headless chicken after me, thank you all so much for the support.”