Byrne takes pole position ahead of Oulton Park

Shane Byrne will start from pole position in race one at Oulton Park tomorrow, ahead of Jake Dixon and Glenn Irwin.

Leon Haslam, Jason O’Halloran and Luke Mossey will start from row two, while Tommy Bridewell heads up row three in seventh.

Ryuichi Kiyonari is standing in for the injured Dan Linfoot in the Honda Racing team, but unfortunately didn’t make it into the final qualifying session due to a crash. He will start from 18th in his British Superbike return.

Kiyonari wasn’t the only rider to go down in Q2. Peter Hickman, who has seemingly struggled so far this season, took a tumble in the second session but still made it through to Q3. The Smiths BMW Racing team managed to get his bike back to the garage and fixed, allowing him to make it out for one lap. He will start from eighth tomorrow.

Current championship leader Bradley Ray fell victim to the gravel in the final qualifying session. He managed to remount his Buildbase Suzuki, but was subsequently black flagged. He failed to submit a time for Q3, and will start from ninth tomorrow.