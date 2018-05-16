Christian Lundgaard: “I’m happy with the weekend, but also in a way I’m not”

Although pleased to help MP Motorsport take two one-two finishes around the streets of Pau last weekend, Christian Lundgaard admitted he was a little disappointed not to have taken at least one victory, with the Dane losing out to team-mate Alex Peroni on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Renault Sport Academy star was leading Saturday’s opener until the penultimate lap but, in tricky conditions, made a mistake at turn two, running wide and allowing Peroni into the lead, one he was not about to give up before the chequered flag.

It was more straightforward in Sunday’s second race, also held in the wet, when Peroni led from start to finish, and Lundgaard was pleased it was the Australian that took the victories if it was not going to be himself.

“I’m happy with the weekend, but also in a way I’m not,” said the Dane. “We wanted to win, Alex was stronger – if anyone else was going to win, it had to be him. I’m pleased with that, it’s a strong weekend for the whole team with four podiums.

“Now we look forward to Monaco – we have Silverstone in-between which we hope we can be strong at as well. It’s definitely been good experience, and that was the point of coming here, I hope I learned as much as possible. We’ve shown our pace in qualifying, and I’m sure we’ll do well there too.

“I could see I was catching Alex, but not by too much. Then he got caught in traffic, which helped me!”

Lundgaard admitted it was pre-planned to finish almost side-by-side, but even he admitted it was a little bit too close at the end, with just 0.125 seconds splitting the duo in Sunday’s finale.

“Our little plan [the photo finish] in the end worked perfectly, to get a cool picture for the team, I think we even maybe did it a little bit too close!” said Peroni.

“We have to thank the team though; we did our part and they did theirs.”