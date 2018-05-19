Coates and Rivett on Clio Cup pole for Thruxton

Current Renault UK Clio Cup championship leader Max Coates secured pole position for race one at Thruxton tomorrow whilst championship rival Paul Rivett takes pole position for race two.

Beautiful weather greeted the Clio drivers for qualifying and with less than a second covering the twelve fastest drivers, the track conditions certainly presented an opportunity for close and quick laptimes.

Team Pyro man Coates certainly made up for, in his words, a disappointing Donington Park round. With the team retaining knowledge, setups and data from 2017 champion Mike Bushell, Max used this to his benefit and placed his car on pole only 0.069s ahead of the car in second.

James Dorlin of Westbourne Motorsport took second place where he is well placed to attempt his double from Donington last time out. Meanwhile another Pyro driver in the shape of Daniel Rowbottom rounded out the top three.

Paul Rivett qualified in fourth for race one but on account of his second fastest time, will take pole position for race two.

Dorlin retains his second position on the grid while Coates drops two spots to third.

Dan Zelos took fourth place for race two ahead of MRM Racing driver Jade Edwards who took her best qualifying position in the Clio Cup with fifth. Also grabbing his best position on the grid was Michael Epps in sixth.

Talking of his pole for race one. Coates said, “I was helped by a ‘tow’ when I got into the slipstream of a couple of my team-mates but the car just had great pace on its own anyway.

“P1 and P3 put us in a great position to build on the points situation tomorrow”

Meanwhile, Paul Rivett knows the goal for him and his WDE Motorsport team tomorrow, “We took a big knock at Donington last time out but Renault Sport were quick to deliver us a new shell and the WDE team have done the business in building it up into a great car.

“It’d be great to repay them by leaving tomorrow night back in the championship lead.”

Both Clio Cup races tomorrow will be shown live at 10:45 for race one and 15:10 for race two. Both on ITV4.