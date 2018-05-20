Cook storms to victory in Thruxton race two

Josh Cook claimed his second British Touring Car Championship victory of the season after a storming drive from ninth on the grid.

The Power Maxed Racing driver cut through the order, managing to pass Matt Neal for second before the midpoint of the 16 lap race.

Colin Turkington, who had passed pole sitter Neal on the opening lap, defended well, but couldn’t keep the Vauxhall Astra behind him. Cook clamed the race lead in the closing stages of the race and managed to pull a 1.325s gap over Turkington before the chequered flag.

Neal finished third, a further four seconds behind Turkington, leading a small train for the final podium position.

Sam Tordoff and Andrew Jordan finished fourth and fifth, ahead of Senna Proctor, who once again struggled to find a way past Jordan.

Dan Cammish dropped down the order after running wide early in the race. He had started third, but collected grass in his radiator after an off track moment and was forced into the pits. He rejoined, but couldn’t make up any positions and finished 26th

Brett Smith, who had also been running in the points paying positions, dropped down the order after a spin.

Adam Morgan enjoyed a steady climb up through the order from 14th on the grid, finishing seventh ahead of Jack Goff, Tom Chilton, and Chris Smiley.

Ashley Sutton led a multi-car battle for 11th, with Tom Ingram and Rob Austin all over the back of his Subaru, while Aiden Moffat and Rob Collard closed in on the back of the fight.

The reigning champion managed to shake off the fight in the closing stages of the race, finishing 1.128s ahead of Ingram.

Austin led a four car train over the line, taking 13th ahead of Matt Simpson, Moffat, and Collard.