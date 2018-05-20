Doohan Takes Victory to Become First 2018 Rookie Winner

Jack Doohan finally got the better of his TRS Arden teammate to take his maiden single-seater victory at Thruxton in the final F4 British Championship race of the weekend. The result will seem deserved after his last lap retirement from the lead in race two.

Unlike in race one, the Red Bull Junior Team pair held on to their front row positions, building a small gap at the end of the first lap. Kiern Jewiss knew a £10,000 prize was on the line if he won the race, but a strong start was compromised as he ran wide at the end of the first chicane hitting Johnathan Hoggard.

It soon became a train for the lead as Dennis Hauger and Doohan battled allowing Ayrton Simmons back into the picture. Doohan finally made the move stick on lap four, extending his lead over the next five minutes.

Spins would take Paavo Tonteri and Sebastian Alvarez out of the picture, as Jewiss found his chances falling away. This meant it soon became a battle for second with Hauger and Simmons mostly holding the key to the podium.

Doohan though was unchallenged, eventually winning by a few seconds over Simmons, who had finally made the move past Hauger stick. Patrik Pasma had been another threat for second place in the latter stages, even running over the final chicane to hold on to the position, but eventually fell back, taking fourth.

Fifth would go the way of Jewiss as the pressure of the triple crown finally got to him. He loses the championship lead back to Simmons as a result, but did close the gap over the course of the weekend. Manuel Sulaiman had finished fifth on the road, but was demoted to eleventh after a ten second penalty.

The top eight were rounded out by Seb Priaulx, who completed a miserable weekend, from Josh Skelton with the fastest lap and Hampus Ericsson.

Championship Points After Round 3: Simmons – 153; Jewiss – 148; Doohan – 101; Priaulx – 100; Hoggard – 86; Hauger – 84; Tonteri – 68; Pasma – 62