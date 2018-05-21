Dorlin victorious in “Very tough” race one at Thruxton

The Renault UK Clio Cup at Thruxton produced another thrilling race as James Dorlin resisted pressure from Max Coates and Daniel Rowbottom right up to the flag.

Dorlin of Westbourne Motorsport took his third win of the year and also his third win on the bounce.

Coates and Rowbottom did take the opportunity along with Dorlin to lead the 9 lap race and in turn, constant battling meant that eight pursuing Clio rivals caught up to create an eleven car battle for the lead of the race.

The final podium positions were decided by a late move from Rowbottom on Dorlin at the chicane to gain the lead for the final laps. However the Team Pyro man didn’t manage to pull off the move and lost pace, ultimately giving second position to his team-mate Coates.

Fourth came Paul Rivett and fifth came his WDE Motorsport team-mate Lee Pattison. Sixteen points a reward following a drive from tenth on the grid.

Jade Edwards finished a career best of seventh behind the Pyro Clio of Jack McCarthy.

Along with victory, James Dorlin also claimed the two points awarded for setting the fastest lap of the race.

Following victory. Dorlin told Renault Sport, “That was tough – very tough.

“It was important to defend the inside line into the chicane and in the end that helped me hang on for the win – although there was one occasion when I thought Max was going to make it by on the outside!”