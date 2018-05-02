Dorlin’s double Donington delight

Race two at Donington Park had James Dorlin of Westbourne Motorsport claim his second victory of the weekend in the Renault UK Clio Cup. However, he wasn’t to enjoy a comfortable cruise to victory like he had in race one.

Team Pyro’s sixteen year old star Bradley Burns pushed eventual race winner Dorlin hard during the final few laps of the race, making moves to claim the lead before James had to be canny on the brakes to keep his first position.

This battle saw Jack McCarthy in third close up behind the leading duo. However, he was to remain in third creating the youngest Renault UK Clio Cup podium in it’s history. The top three were covered by less than half a second.

“What a perfect day it’s been.” Dorlin told the Renault Sport press. “Two wins are huge and get me right back into the title hunt after a tough time at Brands Hatch. Next up is Thruxton where I won 12 months ago – we’re back in the game!”

Fourth place went the way of WDE Motorsport driver Paul Rivett. The WDE mechanics managing to repair his severely damaged Clio following his crash in race one rewarded with a strong drive outside of the podium finishers.

Zak Fulk finished a personal best of fifth place whilst Max Coates finished sixth for the second race in a row. Pyro man Coates however leaves Donington as championship leader due to his consistent finishing so far this season.

“I’m really pleased to be leading the championship at this early stage” Max told Stuart Richards of thecheckeredflag.

“It bodes well for the rest of the year. Donington ended up being a damage limitation exercise after qualifying but two sixth place finishes are decent results and we know the pace was there to race for a podium at the very least.

“I’m looking forward to Thruxton with the aim of extending the championship lead!”