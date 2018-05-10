Forty-three Porsche Take On The ‘Ring for 24 Hours Nürburgring

Porsche will field 43 911 and Cayman racing cars at the 24-hour race on the Nürburgring. The cars and their drivers will tackle Germany’s biggest automobile race on the 24.38-kilometre combination of the Grand Prix circuit and the Nürburgring-Nordschleife this weekend.

The Stuttgart marque is the most strongly represented in the field of around 150 cars in this the company’s “70 Years of Porsche Sports Cars” anniversary year.

Porsche Motorsport supports customer teams with 13 Porsche works drivers and four Porsche Young Professionals. In the strongest SP9 class, eight Porsche 911 GT3 R’s will chase overall victory.

Kévin Estre, Romain Dumas, Laurens Vanthoor and Kiwi Earl Bamber share the cockpit of the #911 911 GT3 R fielded by Manthey-Racing.

Richard Lietz, Patrick Pilet, Frédéric Makowiecki and Brit Nick Tandy pilot the #912 sister car.

Michael Christensen, André Lotterer, Jörg Bergmeister and Matteo Cairoli form a formidable crew for the Nürburgring debut of the KÜS Team75 Bernhard.

Sven Müller and Dirk Werner from Germany reinforce the Falken Motorsports crew.

Dennis Olsen and Porsche test driver Lars Kern drive the third 911 GT3 R campaigned by Manthey-Racing.

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland Talent Pool coach Wolf Henzler and Australian Matt Campbell take up the challenge for Frikadelli Racing. Mathieu Jaminet is signed to helm the squad’s second 911 GT3 R.

“We’re delighted with our customers’ extraordinary trust. This year, there’ll be more Porsche race cars contesting the Nürburgring 24-hour race than at most other editions of the race,” says Sebastian Golz, Project Manager 911 GT3 R.

“Preparations have been completed in close cooperation with the teams and everything has gone to plan so far. The VLN 1 win and double pole at VLN 2 have underlined that the 911 GT3 R is well ironed out. We’re very interested to see how we’ll perform in close collaboration with our customers against strong opposition from other manufacturers.”

For the 2018 season, the Porsche 911 GT3 R received a technical update which includes a new front lid for the optimisation of thermal management plus side flicks to improve the aero balance.

On Friday the 11th of May, Porsche fans can catch a glimpse of the future in the Ring Boulevard, the 2019 successor to the successful 911 GT3 R will be revealed at a public press conference. We will, of course, bring you full details of the new car as soon as we can.