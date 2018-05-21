Four in a row! James Dorlin wins shortened race two

Westbourne Motorsport driver James Dorlin took victory in the second race of the Renault UK Clio Cup at Thruxton and in turn his fourth win in a row.

The race was cut short following a huge accident between WDE Motorsport driver Lee Pattison and Team Pyro’s Zak Fulk. Both of their cars were stranded in dangerous positions and with only a small amount of laps left to run, the decision was called to end the race early.

This meant that Dorlin took victory ahead of race two pole man Paul Rivett and former championship leader Max Coates. With this victory, Dorlin takes the lead of the drivers championship opening a gap from first to second of two points.

Fourth came Daniel Rowbottom following his race one podium and Michael Epps took a solid fifth position. Jack McCarthy took his second sixth placed finish of the weekend.

MRM Racing team-mates Brett Lidsey and Jade Edwards came to grief together on the opening lap which led to an early safety-car. Jade managed to continue whilst Brett was a retirement on the spot.

With another victory in the bag. Dorlin told Renault Sport, “My start was mega and when I saw Paul and Max battling in my mirrors I knew it was my chance to make a bit of a break.

“That is a huge win for us – it’s been a dream weekend to be honest.”