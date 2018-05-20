Jewiss Again Inherits Win after Doohan’s Despair

Kiern Jewiss took his second win of the weekend, as he moves into the F4 British Championship lead ahead of Ayrton Simmons, who had recovered to third after an contact with another driver had dropped him to eighth.

Off the line, polesitter Patrik Pasma launched away consolidating the lead before the first corner. It was a dramatic start behind though, as Jamie Sharp made contact with Josh Skelton, launching him into the air and eventually into the side of Johnathan Hoggard, taking both drivers out at the first chicane.

As the safety car came in, Pasma led away Jack Doohan, but the Australian had greater straight line speed along the back of the circuit running the Finn out wide. It would get worse for Pasma though as he battled with Simmons, who spun him into the barrier at the final chicane again bringing out the safety car.

The top three broke away, with six minutes to go, as Simmons used the bunched-up field to leap up to fourth over a lap. In the chaos, Lucca Allen spun round at the final corner, costing him points as he was forced into the pits.

There was a dramatic moment for Doohan on the final lap as his car suffered an electrical problem, causing him to slow to crawl and dropping to ninth.

This meant Jewiss took a dramatic victory, joined by Paavo Tonteri in second, as Simmons surprised everyone to recover up to third. Fourth went to Manuel Sulaiman, his best of the season, with Skelton fifth from Dennis Hauger.