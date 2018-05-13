Marklund wins Euro RX Supercar Thriller in Belgium

The second round of the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars took place in Belgium and saw Anton Marklund take the win in what was a thrilling Supercar Final.

The 2017 FIA European Rallycross Champion had kept himself in the fight during Qualifying which was dominated by 2017 RX2 International Series Champion Cyril Raymond and Championship leader Reinis Nitiss.

With Qualifying and the Semi-Finals completed, Raymond lined up on pole position for the Final in his Peugeot with Nitiss alongside in his Set Promotion run Ford Fiesta on the front row.

The middle row saw Marklund alongside former Super1600 driver Ulrik Linnemann in his Volkswagen Polo. Peter Hedstrom was joined on the back row of the grid by Anders Braten in the Eklund Motorsport Volkswagen Beetle.

The start has been all important at the Circuit Jules Tacheny Mettet and it was no different in the Euro RX Supercar Final as Nitiss seems to struggle to get off the line. Marklund got the whole shot start into turn one as Hedstrom made contact with the back of Raymond’s Peugeot.

Braten lost out on his fourth place after contact with the Hedstrom Motorsport Volkswagen Polo saw the Beetle drive make contact with the wall and fall to the back of the field.

Marklund crossed the line in the lead of the first lap whilst Raymond passed Linnemann for second after the Volkswagen driver had taken his joker on the first lap. With work to do from his poor start, Nitiss took his joker on lap one whilst Raymond chased down Marklund for the lead.

The French driver pushed hard to pass the Marklund Motorsport Polo but conceded and took his joker on lap three. This put the Peugeot into third place behind Nitiss in his M-Sport built Fiesta.

With the top five drivers all still nose to tail as they entered lap five, Nitiss had a look at Marklund as they hit the brakes for turn one of the fast chicane and it took all of Marklund’s control to keep the Polo ahead as the car squirmed under braking.

As the top five began the last lap, Nitiss ran wide into turn one and Raymond tried a move around the outside of the Latvian. Nitiss was having none of this and stayed ahead whilst Marklund strolled home in the lead.

Anton Marklund took the win ahead of Reinis Nitiss with Cyril Raymond completing the top three places. Peter Hedstrom held on to secure fourth place ahead of Ulrik Linnemann whilst Anders Braten brought the Volkswagen Beetle home in sixth place.

Nitiss keeps the lead in the Drivers Championship, however Marklund has reduced the gap to three points to the Latvia driver. Ulrik Linnemann lies in third place, twelve points behind Marklund. The next round of the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars takes place at the “Magic” of Rallycross venue known as Holjes on June 30 – July 1.