Mike Epps: “I don’t feel like I’ve raced today”

Matrix Motorsport driver Michael Epps scored valuable points in the Renault UK Clio Cup at Thruxton last weekend. However, he rued the fact that there was a lack of running due to issues with the 2018 Michelin tyre on the Hampshire circuit’s surface.

Struggling to put together a strong qualifying lap, Mike was to line up ninth for race one and sixth for race two on account of his second fastest lap.

Epps was to enjoy a scrap for seventh and eighth in race one. However, he was to finish in ninth when the flag was dropped after just nine laps.

Race two was much better, after a great start Mike had managed to work his way into fourth position until a move by Team Pyro driver Daniel Rowbottom at the chicane dropped him to fifth.

Fifth was where he was to finish when an already shortened race had to be stopped on lap 7 following a huge accident between Lee Pattison and Zak Fulk.

Disappointed with the lack of race time. Mike commented, “I don’t feel like I’ve raced today to be honest! The time out there is so short because of the tyre issue, we’ve actually only done as many laps as there are in one BTCC race today.”

Looking forward to Oulton Park round which is next on the Clio Cup calendar, Mike said, “I’m happy to take more points for myself and Matrix, they’ve done well for a new team in the championship like this, I knew it wouldn’t be plain sailing.

“We really need to pull our finger out now though otherwise we’ll fall too far behind in the championship. We’ll have to bring our A-game to Oulton Park in three weeks.”