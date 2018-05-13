Peroni Doubles Up at Pau as MP Motorsport take Another 1-2 Finish

For the second consecutive day, the weather played its part in the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup race around the streets of Pau, but for the second consecutive day, Alex Peroni was able to stand on the top step of the podium.

Starting from pole position, Peroni was able to control the pace from the front, helped by the race again starting behind the safety car, with the MP Motorsport driver leading home team-mate Christian Lundgaard for a second one-two finish of the weekend.

Backmarkers closed the duo up in the final laps but Peroni was able to maintain position until the line, with the team-mates ending just 0.125 seconds back as they crossed the line.

Logan Sargeant secured the final spot on the podium for R-ace GP after passing Neil Verhagen on lap thirteen, with the Tech 1 Racing driver also falling behind Victor Martins in the closing laps to finish fifth.

Charles Milesi was leading the R-ace GP battle but the Frenchman was forced to retire in the pits with a technical issue, allowing Sargeant to chase down Verhagen.

Frank Bird finished sixth for Tech 1 Racing ahead of his team-mate Thomas Neubauer, with the latter surviving a last lap clash with Alexander Smolyar, who ended the race in the barriers at Pont Oscar. It ended an interesting afternoon for the Russian, who had already edged Arthur Rougier into the barriers at turn four, an incident that he was placed under investigation for.

Rougier was able to recover to finish eighth, while Douried Ghattas was ninth and the leading full-time NEC entry for Anders Motorsports, with R-ace GP’s Gabriel Gandulia rounding out the top ten.

After retiring from race one on Saturday, there was further disappointment for Sharon Scolari and the ScoRace Team, who failed to start due to a technical problem.