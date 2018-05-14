Procedural error causes qualifying confusion in TCR UK

WestCoast Racing’s Dan Lloyd continued his blistering form from free practice into qualifying, and it looked as though he had claimed pole position for the first TCR UK race at Knockhill. However, four cars (including Lloyd) were then found to be underweight, and demoted to the back of the pack. The drivers involved were; Lloyd, Jessica Backman, Lewis Kent and Derek Palmer jr.

This handed pole position to local hero Aiden Moffat (who had qualified second fastest), just ahead of Ollie Taylor and Andreas Backman; the latter perhaps disappointed with his qualifying performance after being close to Lloyd in practice.

Elsewhere, Finlay Crocker showed promising speed after admitting to struggling with qualifying at Silverstone. In front of his home crowd, the Scotsman would start from fifth place in the opening race.

However, as the drivers lined up on the grid for race one, an appeal was launched and the cars were re-weighed. This time around, all four cars were found to be over the legal minimum weight, and so the positions were reverted back. A spokesperson from TCR UK attributed this to a procedural error during the original weighing of the cars.

Meanwhile, the other major story to take from qualifying was who would start from the front row of the grid for race two. The starting order for that race would be determined by each driver’s second fastest lap time, with the top ten then being reversed. As such, Sean Walkinshaw was handed pole position, and alongside him on the front row of the grid was the eye-catching green Vauxhall of Darelle Wilson.