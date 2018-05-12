Raymond takes overnight Euro RX Supercar lead in Belgium

The second round of the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars taking place in Belgium has seen a new face come to the fore to lead the overnight standings: Cyril Raymond.

The 2017 RX2 International Series Champion signed a late deal to drive a Red Bull backed Peugeot 208 WRX Supercar in the remaining four rounds of Euro RX and has already stamped his authority on proceedings at Mettet.

Raymond went fastest in both Q1 and Q2 ahead of Round one winner Reinis Nitiss holds second place in the overnight standings in his M-Sport built, Set Promotion run Ford Fiesta . Jean Baptiste-Dubourg lies in third place in the G-FORS Renault Clio.

2017 FIA European Rallycross Champion Anton Marklund took his Marklund Motorsport run Volkswagen Polo to fourth place overall after improving from tenth place in Q1 to going second fastest in Q2. Andrea Dubourg in the DA Racing Peugeot 208 WRX completes the top five places.

2017 RallyX Nordic Champion Thomas Bryntesson is having a better time in Belgium after the mechanical issues that plagued him in Spain. The JC Raceteknik driver holds sixth place ahead of Rene Munnich in his Munnich Motorsport SEAT Ibiza.

Ulrik Linnemann has put his previous Mettet knowledge to good use by taking his Linnemann Motorsport Volkswagen Polo to eighth place so far whilst Peter Hedstrom has qualified ninth place overall ahead of Sunday’s final two sessions of Qualifying.

Jere Kalliokoski is another driver enjoying the drier conditions at the Circuit Jules Tacheny Mettet. The former Finnish Rallycross Champion took his G-FORS Renault Clio to tenth place ahead of Anders Braten in the Eklund Motorsport Volkswagen Beetle.

Michaël De Keersmaecker completes the vital top twelve places overnight in his Ford Fiesta. The two remaining Qualifying sessions and both the Semi-Finals along with the Euro RX Supercar Final will take place on Sunday afternoon.