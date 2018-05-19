Smalley continues pole streak at Thruxton

Adam Smalley continued his string of pole positions in qualifying for the first Ginetta Junior race at Thruxton.

The Elite Motorsport driver set the fastest time of the session, a 1m32.000s, in the first round of laps to go 0.076s faster than his closest rival, Louis Foster.

Foster improved in the closing stages of the session but could only manage a time 0.003s off Smalley’s pace.

Smalley also found improvements later on, but had his quicker lap time removed as he exceeded track limits.

Ruben del Sarte, Jonny Wilkinson, James Taylor, and Emily Linscott also had lap times removed for exceeding track limits.

Championship leader Luke Browning could only manage third fastest, ahead of Finley Green and Patrik Kibble.

James Hedley will start race one from sixth, just ahead of del Sarte, Greg Johnson, Matt Luff, and Wilkinson.