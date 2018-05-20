Smalley takes Ginetta Junior race two victory

Adam Smalley claimed the lead of the 2018 Ginetta Junior championship with victory in the second race at Thruxton.

Smalley won race one on the road, but dropped down to second after it was decided he had gained an unfair advantage.

The Elite Motorsport driver bounced back in race two, passing Finley Green for the lead early in the race before a safety car neutralised the field.

Patrik Kibble, who inherited the race one victory, attempted to pass up the inside of Ruben del Sarte, but was too late on the brakes and collided with Luke Browning ahead. Browning was left with suspension damage and marshalls required the safety car to clear the track.

On the restart, Smalley was forced to defend against Green before James Hedley and Greg Johnson challenged the P2 car.

Smalley was able to break away from the rest of the field, but Hedley managed to close the gap in the closing stages of the race. The rookie pulled alongside Smalley as he challenged for his maiden win in the championship, but Smalley held on to take victory 0.337s ahead of his team-mate.

Louis Foster started from pole, but couldn’t get away from the grid and was sent into a spin as other passed. He managed to keep going and put in an incredible recovery drive to finish third, putting him second in the championship standings.

Del Sarte took fourth, ahead of Kibble and Green, who were running side by side on the final lap.

James Taylor was briefly in the fight for third, but fell down the order in the closing stages of the race and joined Matt Luff and Johnson in the fight for seventh. He finished ahead of the duo, with Luff just getting the better of Johnson.

Tom Emson rounded out the top 10.