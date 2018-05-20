Smalley takes victory in Thruxton opener

Adam Smally won a frantic opening Ginetta Junior race at Thruxton.

The Elite Motorsport driver spent the race swapping positions with Louis Foster, Luke Browning, Finley Green and Patrik Kibble, but ultimately took the victory after Foster and Browning came together on the final lap.

Second place starter Foster immediately began to challenge Smalley for the lead. The pair were soon joined by Browning and Green in a four-way fight, with positions changing at almost every corner.

Eventually, Browning took the lead after Green ran slightly wide, and started to pull out a gap to the Elite Motorsport trio.

Green led the fight for second before he was forced over the grass and span. He brought his Ginetta to a stop, retiring five laps before the chequered flag.

At the front of the field, Foster closed the gap to Browning. The pair ran side by side on multiple occasions, but Foster couldn’t quite make a move stick until the penultimate lap. He managed to nose ahead of Browning, but the Richardson Racing driver fought back to reclaim the position before start of the final lap.

Foster continued to push and the pair made contact, sending Foster out onto the grass and down the order.

The chaos allowed Smalley to retake the lead, but Kibble kept the pressure on the pole sitter until the chequered flag.

Browning finished third, ahead of Ruben del Sarte, who spent most of the race battling with Kibble and Greg Johnson for fifth.

Johnson finished fifth, followed by James Hedley, Matt Luff and Foster.

James Taylor and Jonny Wilkinson rounded out the top 10.