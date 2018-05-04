TCR UKWTCR

TCR Balance of Performance gets an update

The TCR International Series Technical Department has unveiled new Balance of Performance (BoP) measures, which are set to be enforced from this weekend.

The changes come in the wake of the early dominance of the Hyundai i30N TCR in the World Touring Car Cup, however Honda has not escaped from the regulation shift either. As of now, all other cars will be permitted to have a ride height 10mm lower than that of the Hyundai or the Honda Civic FK8 TCR.

Additionally, the Cupra TCR (formerly known as the SEAT Leon TCR) and Peugeot 308 Racing Cup (not to be confused with the Peugeot 308TCR) have been granted a weight reduction of 10kg each.

Elsewhere, there has also been a series of changes in the BoP for TCR cars equipped with DSG gearboxes. These are cheaper alternatives to the sequential-equipped cars, and are commonly used by privateers. The DSG variants of Audi, Cupra and Volkswagen TCR cars have had their ride height lowered to 60mm, while the DSG version of the Audi RS3 LMS TCR has also been granted a decrease in weight by 10kg.

The new regulations will be seen in action for the first time at this weekend’s TCR Europe, TCR Scandinavia and TCR Russia events.

Revised TCR Balance of Performance:

CarRide HeightBoP Weight AdjustmentPower AllowanceTotal Weight
Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR70mm-20kg102.5%1,305kg
Audi RS3 LMS TCR 70mm+10kg100%1,335kg
Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG60mm-10kg102.5%1,315kg
Cupra TCR70mm-20kg100%1,305kg
Cupra TCR DSG60mm0kg102.5%1,325kg
Honda Civic FK2 TCR70mm-20kg97.5%1,305kg
Honda Civic FK8 TCR80mm-20kg97.5%1,305kg
Hyundai i30N TCR80mm0kg100%1,325kg
Kia C'eed K:Force TCR70mm-20kg100%1,305kg
Lada Vesta TCR70mm-30kg100%1,295kg
Opel Astra TCR70mm-10kg100%1,315kg
Peugeot 308TCR70mm-20kg102.5%1,305kg
Peugeot 308 Racing Cup70mm-40kg100%1,285kg
Renault Megane TCR70mm-30kg100%1,295kg
Subaru WRX STi TCR70mm-20kg100%1,305kg
Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR70mm0kg100%1,325kg
Volkswagen Golf TCR DSG60mm0kg102.5%1,325kg

