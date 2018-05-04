TCR Balance of Performance gets an update

The TCR International Series Technical Department has unveiled new Balance of Performance (BoP) measures, which are set to be enforced from this weekend.

The changes come in the wake of the early dominance of the Hyundai i30N TCR in the World Touring Car Cup, however Honda has not escaped from the regulation shift either. As of now, all other cars will be permitted to have a ride height 10mm lower than that of the Hyundai or the Honda Civic FK8 TCR.

Additionally, the Cupra TCR (formerly known as the SEAT Leon TCR) and Peugeot 308 Racing Cup (not to be confused with the Peugeot 308TCR) have been granted a weight reduction of 10kg each.

Elsewhere, there has also been a series of changes in the BoP for TCR cars equipped with DSG gearboxes. These are cheaper alternatives to the sequential-equipped cars, and are commonly used by privateers. The DSG variants of Audi, Cupra and Volkswagen TCR cars have had their ride height lowered to 60mm, while the DSG version of the Audi RS3 LMS TCR has also been granted a decrease in weight by 10kg.

The new regulations will be seen in action for the first time at this weekend’s TCR Europe, TCR Scandinavia and TCR Russia events.

Revised TCR Balance of Performance: