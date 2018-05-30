The Dorlin wins of may

Westbourne Motorsport driver James Dorlin took two further victories in the Renault UK Clio Cup at Thruxton extending his win streak to four races and taking a four point lead at the top of the drivers standings.

Both Clio Cup races at the Hampshire circuit were shortened due to Michelin tyre issues so the racing had to be done within a maximum of nine laps. Even when the second race was shortened even further due to a huge accident between Lee Pattison and Zak Fulk, Dorlin managed to keep his advantage and gain victory twice again for the second weekend in a row.

Starting in position two for both of the races, the first race was a race long battle with Max Coates and Daniel Rowbottom which wowed the crowds at the circuit. Mature driving with a level head got him to the flag for his fifth victory overall in his Clio Cup career.

Getting around Clio Cup veteran Paul Rivett was to be his main aim for the second race and James managed to make it look easy. He then opened up a gap so that he wasn’t to be slipstreamed and overtaken. Victory was flawless.

Speaking after another perfect weekend, James said, “It’s been another perfect weekend. We knew we’d be strong here after testing and the aim was always to bring across our form from Donington Park a few weeks ago and translate that into more silverware here.

“It’s fantastic to be able to achieve it and I need to put a massive ‘thank you’ on record to everybody at Westbourne Motorsport for preparing the car to such a high standard, and to all my sponsors who make this entire programme happen.”

Even after a stellar weekend, James knows there is still a long way to go in the championship, “Getting four victories in a row is an amazing feeling, but now the focus needs to turn already towards Oulton Park.

“It’s a long season ahead, a lot can still happen yet, and we need to keep banking points whilst the momentum is on our side.”